Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Colombia tour raises same Royal question

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently concluded their tour of Colombia, leaving many questions, “Why are they going?” that too in South America. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, are visiting Colombia at the invitation of Colombia's vice-President Francia Marquez, with whom they have attended various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Royal commentator Emily Andrews, writing for Grazia, suggested that Buckingham Palace’s response to the Sussexes' trip could be summed up in just four words: “Why are they going?”

The Sussexes are launching several new projects under their Archewell Foundation and collaborating with Netflix. However, these ventures have faced scrutiny, especially following the recent departure of their chief of staff, Josh Kettler.

ALSO READ| Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not respecting Kate Middleton

Meghan's lifestyle brand delayed again

Andrews noted that their reputation has taken a hit and pointed out delays in launching Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. “Harry and Meghan’s reputation has also taken a hit in the US, while the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has still not been finalised,” she said.

“It was scheduled for this spring, then autumn, and has now been reportedly put back until next year to tie in with her new cooking show for Netflix and to iron out trademarking issues.”

Prince Harry feels ‘trapped’ and ‘misses’ UK

Not only this, there is also growing speculation about the couple’s future residence. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Prince Harry might be considering a return to the UK.

A close friend of Harry’s recently told The Times that the prince is feeling increasingly disillusioned with how things have turned out and misses his homeland. “He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here desperately and wants to be admired more,” the friend said.

“Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

ALSO READ| Prince William will not be ‘foolish enough’ to not invite Harry to coronation despite frustrating…

Another old pal of both royal brothers told The Times how much Prince William is “irritated” with Harry. “Of course it’s an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons. Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife’s cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation,” the old pal said.