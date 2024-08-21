Kate Middleton ‘can’t simply forget’ Prince Harry's kindness amid feud, ‘doesn’t blame’ him for…

Insiders have claimed that Kate Middleton "can’t simply forget" Prince Harry's kindness amid the royal feud. Sources said that Harry "used to help" Kate when she had trouble and would be "feeling down,” which is not something Kate can forget despite the rift. Kate Middleton ‘can’t simply forget’ Prince Harry's kindness amid feud (REUTERS)

Harry and Prince William are "barely" on talking terms, leaving Kate stuck in between. It is believed that the princess’ cancer diagnosis made her sentiments clearer, and she cannot ignore how Harry "went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family.”

Harry’s attacks on the royal family in his memoir Spare and the Oprah Winfrey interview escalated the feud between the Sussexes and the royal family. However, it is believed that Kate "doesn’t blame" Harry "for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect William to do exactly the same thing."

‘She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out’

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring," a source told Closer. "And the fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together, he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word.”

"People forget he used to help her when she was having trouble and feeling down, he was always there to cheer her up,” the insider went on. "Back when she first started dating William it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease.”

"She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out,” the source added. "Yes, it’s hurtful that things have fallen apart the way but at the same time she doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect Williams to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed."

The insider said that Kate is “determined" to make things better and may be urging her husband to "stop being so harsh and unforgiving with his brother.” "William doesn't want to squabble with Kate, especially not while she’s in the condition she's in. But at the same time, he's absolutely adamant that there will be no softening in his line towards Harry,” the source said.

The insider added, "And so there have been some difficult conversations. He tries to avoid the subject, but Kate is not giving up and it’s unlikely that she will, which is good news for Harry. There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."