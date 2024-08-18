Prince Harry being 'isolated' by Meghan Markle, royal expert claims; Duke could return to UK within…

A royal expert has said that he believes Meghan Markle is "isolating Prince Harry” and that the Duke of Sussex might be “returning to the UK in the next two years." Journalist Mike Parry said, speaking to GB News, "I feel increasingly sorry for Harry because I think he's getting isolated and I can see him coming back within the next two years.” Prince Harry being 'isolated' by Meghan Markle, royal expert claims (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

"I think he's so isolated now. This tour of Columbia is all about Queen Meghan,” Parry added.

Harry and Meghan are at present on a four-day tour of Colombia. They were invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

‘I think she wants to be taken more seriously’

"They must have spent the last three months desperately searching for a country somewhere in the world where they could do a royal tour, and the best they could come up with was the 18th most dangerous country in the world and the crime capital of South America, Colombia,” Parry said.

He added, “It is beggars belief, the lengths they're going to now to try and put themselves in the public eye. I think that their ambitions in life now are going to divide fairly soon. I think she wants to be taken more seriously, maybe even life in politics, certainly to involve a greater commercial ability to raise money. Harry, I think he looks like a guy who's been smacked in the face with the pan, suddenly woke up and thought, what have I done?"

During the conversation, TV presenter Matthew Stadlen stressed that Harry and Meghan went to Colombia “to promote mental health for children and to combat cyberbullying,” which is “a very worthy thing to be doing in Colombia."

In Colombia, Harry and Meghan appeared alongside Marquez, who reportedly invited them after watching their Netflix show. "I learned their story through Netflix and I was moved by it... Meghan is a woman who deserves to come to the country and tell her story,” Marquez said.