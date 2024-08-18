Meghan Markle shows off her dance moves during Colombia tour, but netizens are not impressed: ‘She can’t even copy…’

Meghan Markle showed off her dance moves as she enjoyed with locals during her tour to Colombia with Prince Harry, but netizens are not impressed. The Duchess of Sussex is seen in a video seemingly enjoying herself, grinning as she dances during an engagement at the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata Olivella. Meghan Markle showed off her dance moves during Colombia tour (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Harry and Meghan touched down in the South American country earlier this week. They were eventually treated to theatre, music and dance performances at the venue in Bogotá. The Sussexes had been invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

Meghan donned an embroidered maroon and gold Johanna Ortiz dress and Jimmy Choo sandals in the video. On Friday morning, August 16, the couple stopped by a school in a downtown Bogotà suburb and watched the students perform traditional Colombian music.

The video of Meghan dancing was shared by Harper’s Bazaar editor Bianca Betancourt.

However, Meghan’s dance moves have failed to please social media users. The Sussexes were already under fire for their decision to visit Colombia, with some describing it as “quasi-royal” as they are no longer working members of the royal family. Critics pointed out that it was an unusual decision considering Colombia is plagued by crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping. On the other hand, it is strange that Harry and Meghan have refused to return to the UK due to security concerns, critics said.

One X user shared the clip saying, “Meghan Markle should give Thomas Markle a refund for all the dance lessons he paid for”.

‘She can’t even copy what they’re doing’

In the comment section, one user blasted them, saying, “It's so bizarre to see them LARP a royal tour when they're not royals, it's like they're auditioning for something. And it's not just the fact they're doing it, but that they seriously think they still have those roles. They still think they're 'it'.” “The entire situation is so bizarre .. they actually think they are doing something good when everyone is laughing at them & how thirsty they are,” one user said, while another wrote, “Oh bless, she tries but fails every single time. It’s just so cringe to watch, it’s painful. There really should be a public health warning slapped on this clip!” “She can’t even copy what they’re doing,” one user said.

“She moves with the stiffness of an arthritic old lady!” one user said, while another wrote, “Meghan Markle’s lack of dance moves and botched bronzer are the least of her issues. Maybe she should focus more on family loyalty than her image—Thomas Markle deserves more than a refund; he deserves a daughter who actually cares.” “I’m cringing SO hard,” joked one user. Another said, “I bet she thinks she’s amazing & got the best moves.”