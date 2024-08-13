Kate Middleton ‘clearly on the mend’ and could return to public duties as early as…

A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton could return to public duties as early as next month as there are signs that she is "a lot better.” The Princess of Wales was recently diagnosed with cancer. Royal author Phil Dampier has now showered praises on Kate for her "inner core of steel" following her diagnosis. Kate Middleton ‘clearly on the mend’ and could return to public duties soon (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)(AFP)

Dampier claimed that Kate might be back to her duties by autumn. The royals are now waiting for their upcoming trip to Balmoral.

After revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate has appeared in public during just events – Trooping of the Colour and the Wimbledon men's final. "It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon so clearly she's a lot better," Dampier told The Sun. "It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn.”

"You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice,” Dampier added.

‘I think she's got a sort of inner strength’

Dampier added that Kate’s diagnosis must have been a "tremendous shock" to Prince William but the princess has an "inner strength" and "of the two she's probably the stronger character.” "I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said.

"I think she's got a sort of inner strength and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves,” Dampier added. "And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children."

There are widespread speculations about and a lot of concern over whether Kate will attend the royal family Balmoral summer getaway, as well as an annual trip to the Isles of Scilly. Dampier weighed in on this, saying, "I think she will go up to Balmoral with William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.”

"But it is slightly worrying, if these reports are true that William is going to take the children, possibly to the Isles of Scilly or to Cornwall, and she might not be able to go,” Dampier added. "That goes to show she's possibly not completely out of the woods yet, and she's still undergoing treatment, and she's very much having to pace herself and rest according to what the doctors tell her to do so."