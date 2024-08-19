Prince William does not wish to have Prince Harry at his coronation, a Sunday Times article has revealed. The Prince of Wales has said that he would want his crowning to “look and feel different.” William will be crowned only after his father, King Charles III, dies. Prince William doesn't want Harry at his coronation, but 'King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed’ (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

William’s friends have claimed that he does not want his estranged brother, Harry, at his coronation. “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad,” one of the brothers’ closest friends said.

The friends also revealed that Harry and William have not spoken in almost two years. After stepping down from the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle, the couple moved to the United States with their children. Harry launched scathing attacks on his family time and again, including in his memoir, Spare.

‘The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed’

“The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in ‘Spare’ volume two,” said one of Charles’ friends. “How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can.”

“But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable,” the friend added. “The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem.”

One of Harry’s closest friends blasted him for turning on his own family. “I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out,” the friend said.

A former aide to the Duke of Sussex said that he does not seem to have a “purpose” in life since leaving his family. “He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him,” the aide said.

“But everything else is a bit woolly. I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’” the person added.