Prince William reveals one issue that would have ‘disappointed’ Princess Diana had she been alive

Prince William revealed that his mother, Princess Diana would have been hugely ‘disappointed’ with the persistent stigma surrounding homelessness if she were alive today. He has wished on various occasions that his mother was still with him so she could meet his wife and children. She died in August 1997 when she was just 36. Prince William confessed the stigma around homelessness would have disappointed Princess Diana. (Getty Images, @KensingtonRoyal/X)

Homelessness would have disappointed Princess Diana

Princess Diana was known for her humanitarian work and Prince William followed in his mother’s footsteps. He is a huge advocate for homeless people and recently participated in Comic Relief’s campaign for the homeless, as reported by The Mirror. He said, "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

The Duke of Whales has devoted himself to his mother’s mission and would like to take it to new heights. He was there alongside his mother as a child when she used to help people with these causes. Hence he serves as a patron to The Centrepoint and The Passage which are organisations that help the homeless youth.

Prince William’s follows his mother’s steps

The 42-year-old has closely studied the issue of homelessness and spent time at various charities and on the streets with Big Issue vendor Dave in 2022 to understand it better. He wrote, “While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.” He continued that intended to throw “spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

He also shared his desire for his children to join his mother’s mission and continue this journey. He wrote, “In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need just as my mother did for me,” as reported by Daily Express US. He also launched the Homeward project in 2023 which aims to eradicate homelessness in the next five years and change the people’s perception towards it by 2024.