Meghan Markle has one ‘major condition’ for Prince Harry for potential UK return

Meghan Markle presented one ‘major condition’ for Prince Harry if she is to return to England after four years. The royal expert claimed that the fulfilment of Markle’s condition is necessary if they come back home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of England in 2020 after they stepped down from their royal duties. Meghan Markle demands one thing to return to the UK with Prince Harry and heir children. (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN VICE PRESIDENCY / ANDRES CASTILLA' - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

Meghan Markle's ‘major condition’

Prince Harry and Markle resided in England until the year 2020 and then moved to their mansion in California, America. Since the shift, the couple rarely made a stay at their home in the UK. Markle was last spotted on British land in 2022 for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The recent claim suggested that Markle would only make a return with her family if she is promised a place of their own to reside with apt security details.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn claimed, “Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives,” as reported by The Mirror.

Quest for permanent residency

Markle’s request for residency came after the the Duke and Duchess were asked to leave their UK home, Frogmore Cottage in June. Currently, they do not have a residency in Britain. Hence Quinn said, "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."

Recently Harry won the right to appeal a High Court decision about his family security. The High Court ruled that his family’s current security detail in Britain was adequate but Harry challenged this decision. Since the couple forego of their royal duties in 2020, they were stripped of their taxpayer-funded police protection as well.