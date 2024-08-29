Kate Middleton joins Prince William in wishing Paralympic athletes good luck with sweet message

Kate Middleton and Prince William cheered on the athletes competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games with a sweet message. On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to share words of encouragement for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team. Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2024 Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen before the men's singles final REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)

Prince and Princess of Wales support GB Paralympic team

“Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C,” read the short statement shared by Prince William and Kate via their Kensington Royal X, formerly Twitter account. Their message came in response to a tweet shared by the GB Paralympic team that read, “It's today. #Paralympics.”

Meanwhile, Prince Edward echoed similar sentiments in a statement shared by the royal family's official Instagram and X pages. “To all members of the @ParalympicsGB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games,” the Duke of Edinburgh wrote.

Prince Edward, who is King Charles' youngest brother, became a royal patron in November 2003 of the British Paralympic Association after visiting the 1992 Barcelona Games. He signed the statement, “The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the British Paralympic Association.”

Kate and Prince William's statement follows their recent appearance in a compilation video of celebrities, including Snoop Dogg and David Beckham, congratulating Team GB for participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB!” the Princess of Wales said in the clip, while Prince William added, “Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all.”