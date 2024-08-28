Elon Musk throws shade at Boeing as SpaceX set to rescue Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Elon Musk poked fun at Boeing on Tuesday, mocking the SpaceX rival over the Starliner mishap. In a hilarious exchange with Tesla investor John Hanna, the 53-year-old businessman on X, formerly Twitter, the 53-year-old businessman quipped about a potential collaboration between the two companies he founded. This comes after NASA announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will be returning to Earth in SpaceX Crew-9 next February. Elon Musk threw shade at Boeing after NASA confirmed that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth on SpaceX Crew-9 next year(REUTERS)

Elon Musk throws shade at Boeing with potential Tesla/SpaceX collaboration

The South African-born American investor joked on his social media platform on Tuesday, “Potential Tesla/SpaceX collab: ride hailing works even if you’re in space!” Musk's remark came in response to Hanna's tweet, “Who would have guessed that SpaceX would beat Tesla to market with a ride hailing service?” His response quickly went viral, garnering 37.6 million views at the time of writing.

Netizens also joined in on the fun, with American actor and film producer Kevin Sorbo commenting, “Alright fine I'll go to space.” Meanwhile, 18-year-old social media personality Bo Loudon, who is friends with Donald Trump's youngest son Barron, wrote, “Elon, you will go down in history as the man who: SAVED FREE SPEECH! HELPED SAVE AMERICA! STOOD UP TO EVIL AND WON! I have your back, sir!”

ALSO READ: Trump and Harris reach agreement for ABC debate, ex-prez says in fiery Truth Social post

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return next year

The space agency confirmed last week that Williams and Wilmore, who have been “stranded” in space for over two months now, will return to Earth in February 2025. “NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said while explaining that their return to Earth was delayed after Boeing spacecraft Starliner experienced problems with its thrusters.