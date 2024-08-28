Melania shares cryptic post about New York where Barron will attend college as she remains missing from Trump's rallies

Melania Trump has shared a cryptic post about New York as she remains missing from her husband Donald Trump’s rallies. New York is also where their son Barron is set to attend college this fall. However, Barron’s chosen college still remains a mystery. Melania shares cryptic post about New York where Barron will attend college(AP)

“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day,” Melania posted on X, alongside an aerial photo of New York. Notably, the former first lady marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker with the post.

It is unclear what Melania’s emotive post exactly signifies, but it could be an ode to Barron, 18, who is set to begin college as a freshman. It could also be some kind of signal to Trump, or simply a walk down memory lane – it is hard to tell with certainty.

Melania has notably remained missing from her husband’s campaign rallies. She was only seen briefly appearing at the GOP convention in Milwaukee in July.

However, despite her absence from Trump’s events, her support for her husband is clear. In fact, Trump revealed that Melania was “watching live” when he survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally and thought “the worst had happened.”

“She can’t really even talk about it, which is OK,” Trump said. “That means she likes me.”

‘I see you as a very sensitive and artistic woman’

Melania’s post on New York drew some positive comments from supporters. “I see you as a very sensitive and artistic woman, and I hope that we see more of this side of you in your next ter as First Lady! Maybe you could inspire the little young artists in our country?” one user commented on the post. “You are an inspiration to all legal immigrants. Congratulations on your incredible journey and I can’t wait to read more about it in your memoir,” one user said, while another wrote, “You are the most beautiful First Lady America has ever had. The only thing more beautiful than your face is your heart. I can't wait for you to be our First Lady Again. We love you”.

“Bet you’re dropping Barron at school. Praying for the transition to be an easy one!” wrote one user. Another said, “You are beyond gracious considering how much that city has and still is putting your family through.” “I also arrived in NYC 28 years ago around this time to go to school. What a great time to be in NYC in the 90s!” one user said.