Trump and Harris reach agreement for ABC debate, ex-prez says in fiery Truth Social post

Donald Trump has finally reached an understanding with Kamala Harris' campaign for their September 10 presidential debate. The former president confirmed his participation in a fiery post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday. The agreement comes just days after the campaigns for Trump and Harris clashed over “muting mics.” Donald Trump has reached an agreement with Kamala Harris' campaign for their upcoming presidential debate(AP)

Trump finally agrees to ABC debate with Harris

The GOP presidential nominee said that he had agreed to the rules for an upcoming debate with Harris. “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote.

While he did not specifically mention anything about microphones, Trump confirmed that the rules will be the same as his past CNN debate with Joe Biden, which included muted mics. “The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be “stand up,” and Candidates cannot bring notes, or “cheat sheets,”” Trump went on.

“We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a “fair and equitable” Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!),” the former president continued. This confirmation by Trump comes after he previously hinted at the possibility of backing out of the debate. Shortly after his suggestion, a spokesperson for his campaign lashed out at Harris' campaign, saying, “Enough with the games.”

“Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump concluded his post.