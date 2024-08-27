Jesse Watters faces intense backlash as his ‘sexist’ remark on Kamala Harris triggers huge row: ‘Generals would have…’

Fox News' Jesse Watters faced massive criticism from colleagues and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's ex-wife for stating that generals “would have their way” with Kamala Harris if she were elected US president. Jesse Watters stated that generals “would have their way” with Kamala Harris if she were elected US president.(X)

The incident occurred when panel on Monday's episode of The Five shared their views on Harris' foreign policy and America's pullout from Afghanistan in August 2021.

On the third anniversary of the disorderly departure, Watters made the vile remarks about Harris. “What is her foreign policy? This is where the president has the most impact. We don’t know who she is, we don’t know what she believes,” he stated.

“She’s going to get paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her,” he continued.

Jesse Watters' co-hosts and Doug Emhoff's ex-wife denounce his anti-Harris remarks

Jeanine Pirro, the co-host, swiftly condemned his remarks, stating, “I don't like that. Take it back”.

Dana Perino also expressed her disdain by uttering Watters' full name.

Watters attempted to backtrack, saying: “Figuratively…Have their way with her, control her…not in a sexual way.”

However, his comments infuriated viewers, who called him sexist and misogynistic.

Reacting to his comment, one X user wrote: “Jesse Watters thinks misogyny is funny.”

Another remarked, “This is how these guys talk about their own daughters when they're not around too.”

Watters brought up his contentious remark again during the show when the panel talked about how the Kennedy family had denounced RFK Jr. after he endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Watters quipped that his mom would “probably go on MSNBC tonight” to confirm that “my son, Jesse Watters made a joke about Kamala Harris being manhandled by generals in the situation room... I can see my mom doing that.”

“Jesse Watters' mother should be ashamed of him,” X user wrote while reacting to his unwarranted joke.

Meanwhile, Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff gave a fiery response to his comments. “There are many things to worry about, but Kamala being manhandled in the situation room is not one of them,” she tweeted.

Watters mocks males who support female candidates

While making fun of The White Dudes for Harris fundraiser, Watters went on a sexist tirade, calling out males who support female candidates on the basis of their gender as “childish,” who are simply “trying to be accepted by other women.”

Perino interrupted, asking, “What?”

Watters cynically remarked, “And I heard the scientists say the other day when a man votes for a woman he actually transitions into a woman.”

The female co-hosts also rebuked Watters for saying that women in relationships “don't control which car to buy” during an argument about electric vehicles.