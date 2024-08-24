Trump ‘invited guest speaker’ at Jan 6 defendants' fundraiser? With ex-prez's golf club as the venue, will he attend?

Rioters who were charged with conspiracy, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, are getting a fundraiser, that too at former President Donald Trump's private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Scheduled to take place on September 5, the event's announcement pushes for Trump as an “invited guest speaker.” But the big question is: Will he be attending the gala?

Stand in the Gap Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that emerged in response to the events of the 2021 incident, is ready to host the J6 Awards Gala, for which tickets are going up to $50,000 for a table for 12. Why is the fundraiser being organised? To raise money as payment for the legal fees for those being prosecuted for their actions following Trump's loss in the 2020 election. An army of the ex-president's supporters stormed the Capitol, resulting in hundreds of convictions.

Will Donald Trump attend the September fundraiser organised for Jan 6 defendants?

Despite his name being pushed as an “invited guest speaker” on the announcement plans, a person familiar with his plans stated that he would not be in attendance on September 5. On the contrary, a source told Forbes that Trump would make an appearance at the J6 Awards Gala: “President Trump is 99.99% going to be there.”

This would not be a thing of the new for him as he attended a similar fundraiser last year, which was also held at his Bedminster golf club. Showing more support to the defendants in the case, the ex-prez has described many of those involved as “hostages,” “political prisoners,” and “unbelievable patriots.” If elected for a second term in November, he has also promised to free the Jan 6 rioters.

Furthermore, the New York Times reported that Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is yet another high-profile presence listed as a speaker. However, it remains to be seen if he'll actually be present at the gala. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump's old aide Peter Navarro are also reportedly invited.

Hearing related to Trump Jan 6 case also scheduled for the same date

This news comes at a precious time for the Trump campaign. With the former president's 2024 election bid ongoing, it's a no-brainer that such a party could ultimately pose murky threats to his Republican candidate, especially with the J6 Awards Gala slated to happen just months before the November elections.

The soiree date coincides with a hearing scheduled for the same day in the US District Court in Washington. Judge Tanya Chutkan will take the lead in finalising how things will move forward, considering Trump's involvement in the January 6 incident. In July, the Supreme Court ruled that the former president is entitled to some immunity from prosecution.

More about the Stand in the Gap Foundation

The nonprofit is led by Sarah McAbee, wife of a former Tennessee sheriff – now in prison for “a prolonged multi-assailant attack on police officers” on January 6, according to The New York Times.

McAbee founded the organisation with Shane Jenkins, a Texas man serving seven years in prison for breaking a window at the Capitol and attacking officers defending the building with items like a wooden desk drawer, a flagpole, a metal walking stick and a broken wooden pole.

According to the organisation's website, the foundation is “dedicated to advocating for change in re-entry, family services, and justice reform.” A further description related to the Jan 6 incident says, “The treatment and legal challenges faced by January 6th defendants shed a stark light on the flaws within the justice system.”