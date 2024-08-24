 Joe Biden speaks with Zelenskyy as US approves $125mn in new military aid to Ukraine - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Joe Biden speaks with Zelenskyy as US approves $125mn in new military aid to Ukraine

Reuters | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Aug 24, 2024 08:09 AM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and announced a new military aid package ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and announced a new military aid package ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday, their offices said.

Joe Biden, in call with Zelenskyy, reaffirmed Washington's support, which the White House called "unwavering", for Ukraine in its war with Russia.(AP)
Joe Biden, in call with Zelenskyy, reaffirmed Washington's support, which the White House called "unwavering", for Ukraine in its war with Russia.(AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on Friday, said on social media the package was worth $125 million.

In the call with Zelenskyy, Biden reaffirmed Washington's support, which the White House called "unwavering", for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the White House said in its statement.

The calls came ahead of Ukraine's independence day.

"Ukraine critically needs the supply of weapons from the announced packages, particularly additional air defence systems for the reliable protection of cities, communities, and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy said in a statement after call released by his office.

After seizing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. The United States has since provided military assistance and aid to Ukraine while also imposing sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.

Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion worth of military aid since 2022.

The war escalated on Aug. 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers over the border into Russia's western Kursk region. Kyiv has since announced a string of battlefield successes, but Russian forces continue to steadily inch forward in eastern Ukraine.

Separately on Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 400 entities and individuals for supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine, including Chinese companies that U.S. officials believe are helping Moscow skirt Western sanctions and build up its military.

 

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
