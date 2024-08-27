Kate Middleton gives ‘distinct’ sign of emotion during Balmoral outing with family: ‘There is one sign of authentic…’

A body language expert has said that Kate Middleton gave a distinct sign of emotion during her latest outing. Kate joined the royal family on Sunday, August 25, at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral. Kate Middleton gives ‘distinct’ sign of emotion during Balmoral outing with family (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

The Princess of Wales was seen and photographed sitting in a Land Rover next to Prince William, who was behind the vehicle’s wheel. Prince George, Kate and William’s eldest child, sat in the back seat. King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted going to the church in a separate car.

Body language expert Judi James said that Kate showed signs of being relaxed and appeared to be really enjoying the outing. "There is one sign of authentic, relaxed happiness. We can see her teeth gleaming in a smile that is mirrored by William's smile as they drive to church,” James said, as reported by The Mirror.

"The important 'tell' comes from the very distinct dimple we can see at the side of her cheek, which suggests she's truly enjoying the outing as well as the company in the car. The hat with its feather gives a jaunty look too, making Kate look positive and upbeat here,” James added.

Could Kate Middleton return to public duties soon?

Earlier this month, a royal expert claimed that Kate could return to public duties as early as next month as there are signs that she is "a lot better” amid her cancer battle. Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, and then appeared in public during Trooping of the Colour and the Wimbledon men's final.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon so clearly she's a lot better," royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun. "It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn.”