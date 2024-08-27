A journalist has claimed that Prince William and Prince’s Harry’s “rift will be difficult to mend” amid reports that King Charles could try and make peace with his youngest son. It was reported that Charles has taken “spiritual nourishment from his discussions with religious leaders and might now be more open to reconciling with Harry. Prince William and Prince’s Harry’s rift will be ‘difficult to mend’ but ‘devout’ King Charles thinks differently (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother,” Nigel Nelson told GB News.

Nelson added, "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment. I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness. Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."

‘That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend’

Nelson then went on to address Harry and William’s ongoing feud. “That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend,” he said. "If it is medable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?”

"So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again. Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways,” he added.

A Sunday Times article recently revealed that William does not want to have Harry at his coronation. William will be crowned only after his father dies. However, one of Charles’ friends said that the King might want to reconcile with Harry, even if William does not.

“But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable,” the friend said. “The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem.”