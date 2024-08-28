Prince Harry set to embark on major solo trip next month: Will he reunite with estranged brother Prince William?

Prince Harry, who recently concluded a successful four-day trip to Colombia with wife Meghan Markle, is set to embark on next tour. However, this will be a solo visit and the Duchess of Sussex will not accompany him. Prince Harry's visit in the Big Apple will coincide with his estranged brother Prince William's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 24.(AP)

According to his spokesperson, Harry will visit New York in September during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

A look at Prince Harry's schedule

Harry will arrive in New York to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” according to a statement released on August 27.

He will take part in initiatives with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst. In addition, he will be expanding the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that he and Meghan co-founded.

While High-level Week will take place from September 23 to September 27, Climate Week will be held from September 22 to September 29.

The Duke's visit in the Big Apple will coincide with another major event. His estranged brother Prince William's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit is scheduled to take place on September 24.

The future King started the competition in 2020 in an effort to promote sustainable solutions to some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges such as conservation, combating deforestation, and dealing with climate change.

The Prince intends to distribute £1 million Earthshot Prizes in five different categories as part of the annual competition until 2030. Prince William may not make the in-person appearance at the summit like last year. Therefore, it is high unlikely that Harry will cross paths with William.

Prince Harry's last NY trip

Prince Harry's last New York trip took place in October 2023 after he attended The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age.

The summit was held just months after the Sussexes were engaged in a car chase across Manhattan in May 2023.

While specifics regarding Harry's forthcoming journey are still unknown, the Duke is expected to be under greater surveillance in the wake of his and Markle's alleged “near catastrophic” vehicle chase.

After the Royal couple left the Ziegfeld Theater in Midtown with Markle’s mother, paparazzi followed them around, failing to capture a picture of them together.

“Were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the couple's spokesman claimed.

The family moved to a yellow cab in an attempt to stop the paparazzi from following them. However, law enforcement sources said the chase only lasted for an hour.