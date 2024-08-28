King Charles ‘still loves’ Prince Harry, ‘has faith’ that youngest son could…

A royal source has claimed that King Charles "misses his bond" with Prince Harry, as per reports. Despite the series of attacks the Duke of Sussex launched on the royal family, it is believed that the king is still open to a reconciliation with his youngest son. King Charles ‘still loves’ Prince Harry (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

The royal source has claimed that Charles "has faith" that Harry will return. "Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles's much-loved son,” the source told the Daily Mail.

"He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” the insider added.

King Charles has taken ‘spiritual nourishment’

It was recently reported that Charles has taken “spiritual nourishment” from his discussions with religious leaders, which has made him more open to making peace with Harry. A source previously told The Sunday Times, "The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two.”

"How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can. But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable. The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the Royal Family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem,” the source added.

Another source recently claimed that both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are eager to end the feud with the royal family and are trying to initiate peace talks with them. "It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift,” the insider told the Mail.