Ben Affleck worried ‘Disneyland stepmom’ Jennifer Lopez is ‘spoiling kids’ amid divorce: ‘Not the way he…’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have decided to end their fairytale love story, but the actor’s kids are not in the mood to leave their stepmom’s side. According to an insider, Affleck is deeply concerned and believes that Lopez's approach is too lenient and lacks the necessary discipline kids need during their upbringing. Reportedly, the duo had disagreements over different parenting styles during their time together. Jennifer Lopez enjoys gardening in the Hamptons while Ben Affleck spends Fourth of July with kids in LA

Ben Affleck conflicted over JLO’s parenting style

No doubt Lopez shares a strong bond with Affleck and Garner’s kids, especially the oldest, Violet, with whom she can be spotted on many occasions hanging out and flocking to restaurants. Earlier sources revealed that Affleck finds their situation 'tricky' as the couple heads toward divorce.

Now, a source told InTouch Weekly that the Gone Girl star is not happy about how much his ex-wife spoils their kids and messes with his usual traditional way of raising them.

“They have always had vastly different styles of parenting. Ben spoils them from time to time and gives them their favourite treats, but J. Lo really showers them with gifts like nobody’s business,” the insider told the outlet.”

JLO is very much ‘Disneyland stepmom’

While the soon-to-be ex-husband of the pop star is very thankful for the way the singer embraced his family and kids, and for the strong bond she has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, sources suggest, 'She’s very much a Disneyland stepmom. She’s always picking up treats for them, she always seems to know just what will make them happy, and she gets a real kick out of making them smile.”

This comes amid reports that the Accountant 2 star is not as close with Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, as he is with his three biological children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, the 'Jenny From the Block' singer remains on good terms with each of her five kids.

Affleck is ‘grateful’ towards Lopez for staying ‘close to kids’

The 'Atlas' star spent time with Violet during her high school graduation. Later, Affleck's oldest child joined her in the Hamptons, where they went shopping and dining together. Throughout this period, the 'Gigli' co-stars lived separately and spent months and miles apart, even on their wedding anniversary.

Now, the source says, Ben is “obviously very pleased and grateful that she’s been so kind to the kids and going out of her way to stay close to them.” However, while, the singer’s efforts to connect with the children are appreciated, Ben finds them somewhat 'awkward' as he worries they might lead to unrealistic expectations, the insider noted.

He thinks it's bad to spoil kids too much and is all about not letting that happen. Even though he knows it's tough, Ben is set on making sure his kids get the right mix of love and rules.