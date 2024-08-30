Prince Harry and William reunite at uncle’s funeral, but were 'keeping distance' after Duke secretly…

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited at their uncle's funeral. The brothers had not been seen together since King Charles III's coronation, and reports suggest they maintained a distance from each other. The Duke of Sussex made a discreet flight from the United States to attend the funeral in the UK. However, reports suggest the reunion was not as ‘warm’ as it used to be. Despite their differences, the brothers were united in honouring their uncle and paying their respects. FILE - Prince Harry and William reunite at uncle’s funeral,(AP)

Prince Harry and William’s reunion

According to The Sun, Harry and William had a brief reunion on Wednesday when they were spotted together at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in Snettisham, Norfolk. However, their underlying tensions were evident, as noted by eyewitnesses and sources who spoke to the outlet later. 'They even arrived discreetly,' one insider told The Sun. Another source mentioned seeing them only at the end of the service in St Mary’s Church.

Earlier, Harry's representatives stated that the estranged royal would not be attending the funeral. As a result, many experts speculated that William's presence might create an uncomfortable situation, even if he wished to attend. Lord Fellowes, late Princess Diana's brother-in-law, was survived by his three children—Laura, Alexander, and Eleanor—who are William and Harry's cousins

‘No one saw them talking’

One source told the UK publication that, the estranged brothers, sat separately at the back of the church. Despite being present at the same event, the two princes were not seen interacting or speaking with each other throughout the service. However, their joint attendance was a big moment for the royal family, with a close family friend expressing their happiness at both princes being there to honour their family members keeping differences aside.

A local observer noted, “William and Harry were both present, but we didn't see them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance.” Lord Fellowes, a former banker joined the Royal Household in 1977 and got married to Lady Jane Spencer, Diana's sister, the following year. He served as a trusted private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II for nine years, guiding her through a challenging time that included the tragic death of Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the United States and released their highly publicized documentary, interview, and the memoir "Spare." Despite reports of reconciliation efforts, the brothers' communication has remained limited.