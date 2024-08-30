Angelina Jolie hints at plans to move out of Los Angeles: I have to be here from a divorce

Future plans

In the interview, the actor was asked whether she will stay in Los Angeles after her kids are grown up.

To which, she said, “I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here”.

“(After Los Angeles), I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” she added.

In the interview, she was also asked about the status of her divorce, but she refused to comment on the same.

About the split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). The high-profile split announced in 2016 has dragged on for eight years with no resolution in sight, as the feud continues to grow ‘bitter.’ They are in an almost eight-year-long legal battle over their $164 French winery. The former couple has largely avoided each other at major events and awards shows, ensuring their paths rarely cross

Angelina at Venice Film Festival

Recently, Angelina attended the Venice Film Festival for her upcoming film Maria, where she got an eight-minute standing ovation at the event. She got emotional after getting the response. Maria focuses on the final chapter of Callas' life in 1977, during which the opera diva struggled with substance abuse, a deteriorating voice, and significant weight loss. These issues plagued her as she lived in Paris, leading up to her untimely death from a heart attack at the age of 53. Angelina's portrayal delves into this poignant period, bringing to life the complexities of a woman who was once at the pinnacle of her art but faced deep personal struggles in her later years.