Angelina Jolie gets emotional as her film Maria gets eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival. Watch

Angelina Jolie welled up at the Venice Film Festival after her upcoming film Maria got an eight-minute standing ovation at the event. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event appeared on social media platforms. Angelina Jolie attended the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Angelina tears up at film festival

For the event on Thursday evening, Angelina wore a beige gown custom-made by Tamara Ralph with a fur stole. After Angelina got emotional, she was comforted by her Maria co-star Pierfrancesco Favino. She was also seen resting her head on his shoulder for a brief moment. Film's director Pablo Larrain also helped her walk up the stairs, following which she bowed at the audience.

Fans hail ‘queen’

Reacting to a video, a fan said, "She's been through so much, and to get this praise for her work must feel amazing." "Best human, gorgeous woman," read a comment. "If there's one celebrity I stan, it will always be Angelina Jolie," a person wrote. "Queen is back," tweeted another fan. "Hope she gets the Oscar," commented another person.

About Maria

In the film, directed by Pablo Larrain, Angelina will portray the famed opera singer Maria Callas. Maria focuses on the final week of her life in 1977, in Paris. She is deeply isolated, with only her butler (Pierfrancesco Favino) and housemaid (Alba Rohrwacher) looking after her — concerned about her health, the drugs and the devastating ripple effects of her diminished voice. The film will release on Netflix, but the date is yet to be announced.

Angelina on playing Maria Callas

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Angelina said, "I felt such a privilege to feel like I got to know this woman and got to be inside her skin a moment. I really care for her deeply. I think I’ll carry that like a friend. When I put her big glasses on, and her Greek hair and I sat in my little robe as an older lady, I felt a (Maria) that felt like the private (Maria) that the world didn’t know. And I connected to her first and, and kind of loved her.”

She trained for nearly seven months to prepare for the role. The singing in the film is a blend of actor and the real thing. “My first days, (Larraín) was very good to me in that we started in a more intimate first with very few crew members,” Jolie said. “And we ended at La Scala with everyone. So I had a little time to get my nerve. But this is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was terrified.”

