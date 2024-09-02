Kamala Harris rips Hamas after ‘brutal murder’ of Hersh Goldberg-Polin: ‘Even more American blood on its hands’

Kamala Harris ripped Hamas after six hostages were recently found dead, including Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. In a statement released by the White House, Harris offered her prayers to Goldberg-Polin’s parents, and condemned the terrorist organisation. Kamala Harris rips Hamas after ‘brutal murder’ of Hersh Goldberg-Polin (Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg, Bring Hersh Home/Facebook)

‘With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands’

In the statement, Harris recalled meeting Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the deceased hostage’s parents, earlier this year. “When I met with Jon and Rachel earlier this year, I told them: You are not alone. That remains true as they mourn this terrible loss. Americans and people around the world will pray for Jon, Rachel, and their family and send them love and strength. As is said in the Jewish tradition, may Hersh’s memory be a blessing,” she said,

“Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands. I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world. From its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying. The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel—and American citizens in Israel—must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza. The Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades,” she added.

Harris added that the safety of American citizens is of utmost priority to her, and added that she and Biden “will never waver in our commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.”

In an X post, Harris revealed that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, spoke with Goldberg-Polin's parents after his death, and expressed their “condolences following the brutal murder of their son by Hamas terrorists.” “I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them,” she added.

After Goldberg-Polin's family announced his death, Biden, too, released a scathing statement. Meanwhile, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blame the deaths on Biden and Harris’ “poor” leadership.