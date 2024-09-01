Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin's family announces his death: ‘Devastated’

The family of Israeli-American man Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who had been abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, has announced that he has died. Goldberg-Polin was attending the Supernova music festival in Israel when Hamas launched its attack. His limb was blown off but he survived the initial attack, following which a video showed him being loaded into a truck. Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin's family announces his death (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)(AFP)

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Goldberg-Polin’s family shared on Facebook.

The IDF said that late Saturday, August 31, they discovered several bodies that could be those of Israeli hostages. Goldberg-Polin’s body was found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, it has been reported.

When Hamas published propaganda video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Back in April, Hamas published a propaganda video of Goldberg-Polin in proof that he was alive. In the video, Goldberg-Polin, 23, identified himself as Israeli and said he had been a captive for “nearly 200 days.” He was seen with a buzzed haircut, with his left arm missing below the elbow.

In the video, Goldberg-Polin criticised the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also asked his family to stay strong for him, adding that he hoped he gave his parents some hope on the Jewish holiday of Passover.

At the time, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said Goldberg-Polin’s “distressing video serves as an urgent call to take swift and decisive action to resolve this horrific humanitarian crisis and ensure the safe return of our loved ones,” according to CNN.

In May, Goldberg-Polin’s mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, shared a heartbreaking message for him on Mother’s Day. “You are my baby. My ultimate goal as a parent is to help you become a confident, self-sufficient and independent person. But that means you won’t need me,” she said in part.