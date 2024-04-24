Hamas publishes propaganda video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in proof he is alive

Hamas has published a propaganda video of an Israeli-American dual citizen on Wednesday, April 24, making it the first time he was seen following the October 7 attack on Israel. 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the attack. Hamas publishes propaganda video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)(AP)

Goldberg-Polin identified himself as Israeli in the video, saying he has been a captive for “nearly 200 days.” This suggested that the video was recently filmed.

Goldberg-Polin is seen in the clip with a buzzed haircut. His left arm is missing below the elbow. His limb was blown off during the attack on the Supernova music festival.

Goldberg-Polin was attending the festival with a friend when the attack unfolded. He managed to survive the initial attack. A video later showed him being loaded into a truck, with his arm injured.

What did Hersh Goldberg-Polin say in the video?

In the latest video, Goldberg-Polin criticised the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Other Israeli hostages had done the same in other Hamas propaganda videos.

Goldberg-Polin mentioned Israeli government ministers sitting down for dinner with their families, possibly referring to the Jewish holiday of Passover. He went on to tell his own family to stay strong for him. He then said that he hopes he gave his parents some hope on the holiday.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said Goldberg-Polin’s “distressing video serves as an urgent call to take swift and decisive action to resolve this horrific humanitarian crisis and ensure the safe return of our loved ones,” according to CNN.

“Hersh’s cry is the collective cry of all the hostages – their time is rapidly running out. With each passing day, the fear of losing more innocent lives grows stronger,” the group said. “All the hostages must be brought home – those alive to begin the process of rehabilitation, and those murdered for a dignified burial.”