Joe Biden releases scathing statement after Hersh Goldberg-Polin's death: ‘Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes’

President Joe Biden has broken his silence after the family of Israeli-American man Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who had been abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, announced his death. Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped while he was attending the Supernova music festival in Israel. Joe Biden releases scathing statement after Hersh Goldberg-Polin's death (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Bring Hersh Home/Facebook)

‘Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes’

“Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas. We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by these vicious Hamas terrorists was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden added.

Biden wrote that he has gotten to know Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Jon and Rachel, and described them as “courageous, wise, and steadfast.” “They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express,” Biden wrote.

He added, “I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Goldberg-Polin’s family shared the news of his death on Facebook, saying they are “devastated.” “The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time,” they wrote.