Trump rips Biden and Harris after 6 Hamas hostages killed: ‘Complete lack of American Strength and Leadership’

Donald Trump has blasted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the deaths of six Hamas hostages, including Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The former president took to Truth Social to blame the loss on Harris and Biden’s “poor” leadership. Donald Trump rips Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after 6 Hamas hostages killed (REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Make no mistake - This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders.”

“Americans are getting slaughtered overseas, while Kamala is disparaging and making up lies about Gold Star families, and Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation. They have blood on their hands! Sadly, this is the total lack of “Leadership” that Kamala and Biden represent - One that allows terrorists to take American lives, because they only care about Weaponizing the Department of Justice against their Political Opponent. Just like the Debacle of the Afghanistan Withdrawal that claimed 13 American lives, Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened….,” he added.

‘Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes’

Trump’s post came after Biden released a scathing statement, and Kamala Harris revealed that she has spoken to Goldberg-Polin's parents, Jon and Rachel. BIden said he was “devastated and outraged” by the incident and described Goldberg-Polin’s parents as “courageous, wise, and steadfast.”

“It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” Biden wrote.

Goldberg-Polin was attending the Supernova music festival in Israel when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack. He was abducted after his limb was blown off, and Hamas released a propaganda video featuring him months later.