Taylor Swift hints at endorsing Kamala Harris with this easter egg

Following US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse his Vice President, Kamala Harris, speculation grew over whether Taylor Swift would also support Harris. Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Back in 2020, Swift endorsed Biden and expressed admiration for Harris, signalling her potential support in the future. However, Swift’s involvement in politics is a relatively new development. Which in 2016 caused controversy as she refused to vote for Hillary Clinton and this let down many of her fans.

As the Democratic National Convention concluded, officially nominating Harris as the party’s candidate, and with the election looming, Swift has yet to make an endorsement. While it seems very unlikely that she would back former US President Donald Trump, given her previous criticisms of him, she hasn’t publicly endorsed Harris either.

ALSO READ| Fans are tired of men ‘using Taylor Swift’ for clout: A$ap Rocky's song ‘Tailor Swif’ gets internet talking

Swift is ‘very clear’ about what to speak, what to endorse and what not

Since the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer began re-recording her studio albums in 2021, some Easter eggs from his songs, outfits and more have become increasingly elaborate. While posting attempted terror plot that led to the cancellation of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Swift offered what might be her most subtle clue yet—one that most people missed, except for a few keen observers.

Near the end of her statement, Swift said, “Let me be very clear,” before explaining why she remained silent about the terror plot until after the European leg of her tour concluded. “I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote.

For those familiar with Swift’s public addresses, the phrase stands out as slightly out of character, enough to catch the attention of her most eagle-eyed fans. The use of “Let me be clear” in her statement is a likely nod to Harris.

Harris used this “Let me be very clear” phrase multiple times, even in the first televised CNN interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

ALSO READ| Terrorists planned to kill ‘tens of thousands’ of fans at Taylor Swift's Vienna concert, CIA official says

“Let me be very clear. I am unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel's defense and its ability to defend itself. And that's not going to change,” she said at the CNN interview.

Whether it was Swift's cheeky gesture at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she held up two fingers to hint at the surprise double album ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ or encoding her website with error messages that doubled as anagrams foreshadowing the album’s release, Swift’s easter-egg drop is anything but accidental.