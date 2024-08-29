Fans are tired of men ‘using Taylor Swift’ for clout: A$ap Rocky's song ‘Tailor Swif’ gets internet talking

After Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift is yet to prepare for another dedication in her name. American rapper A$AP Rocky is dropping his new song, ‘Tailor Swif, ’ which is suspected of referencing the pop artist's name. Fans have mixed feelings about the song's title, and many are trying to figure out what it’s all about. Taylor Swift(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What are fan reactions to A$AP Rocky's new song?

Everyone on Twitter/X is picking sides. Some people have been supporting this, and many are criticising Taylor's name being used again. It seems that the battle has just begun. A user noted, “HE TRYNA STAY RELEVANT BY BEEFING WITH TAYLOR.” Another commented, “A hobby is needed ASAP…this obsession with Taylor Swift is weird.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “I wonder what the song is about." Another remarked, “This is gonna be fun.”

Swift, who has a history of people trying to take advantage of her fame, has become the talk of the town once again. Swifties are frustrated, wondering if this is another attack on their idol. A fan mentioned, “What in the scooter Braun and Kanye West is this?”

What was the controversy with Scooter Braun?

When Taylor left Big Machine Records, her first six albums came under the control of Scooter Braun, which the singer/songwriter vehemently opposed. This meant that he didn't acquire her albums but pretty much controlled most of her work.

After a long battle on Tumblr, Taylor received advice from Kelly Clarkson. She recommended that she re-release all her old albums and sell them on the market so fans don't have to buy the old versions. Taking Kelly's advice, she released ‘Taylor’s Version' for her albums Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. However, indeed, Braun and she are still beefing.

Later, she also released a documentary on HBO Max titled, ‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.’ This sparked even more controversy among fans about the feud between the two.

What happened between Kanye West and Taylor Swift?

It seems that A$AP is not the only rapper who has tried to mention Taylor in his songs. Kanye West has done it before. However, the drama between the “Reputation” singer and West started at the 2009 VMA, when she was awarded the Best Female Video, and the rapper stole her spotlight by saying Beyonce had ‘One of the best videos of all time!’

Later, West mentioned Swift's name in his song ‘Famous’ calling her a ‘b**ch', but Taylor claimed she never consented to such a dedication. However, Kim Kardashian, the rapper's former wife, publicly released a recording of the pop artist consenting to her name being in the song. There was no surety whether the recording was doctored or real, but it ruined Taylor's good standing in society, and she had to take a break from everything for about a year.

Meanwhile, A$AP's song release has left fans with a bittersweet reaction. Some hope it will do no harm to the artist, while others wish for a spark of drama.