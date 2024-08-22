Coldplay's Chris Martin wins Swifties' hearts with ‘sweetest’ Love Story gesture after Taylor Swift Vienna terror threat

Coldplay’s Chris Martin surprised Swifties and performed Taylor Swift’s song “Love Story” live in Vienna on Wednesday. The performance is speculated to be a tribute to the pop star, who had to forcefully cancel her tour due to a terrorist attack threat, initially planned to take over her concert in Austria. Chris performed the cover alongside Maggie Rogers, winning hearts at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Chris Martin performs Love Story at Ernst Happle Stadium (Instagram )

It has been almost two weeks since Taylor cancelled her tour, and Swifties have been upset and concerned for their idol. Meanwhile, American band Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Vienna for the next few days amidst their Music of Spheres Tour. The world-renowned band curated a special performance for their fans on Wednesday, performing Taylor’s “Love Story” at the venue where she was scheduled to perform.

All the Swifties present at the Ernst Happel Stadium could not be happier. Even though Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band took the initiative to compensate for Taylor’s absence, the singer jokingly mentioned he was scared of how the performance would turn out. In a video posted by a fan, the artist commented, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor.”

What did Swifities have to say about the performance?

After the performance, it was clear that Martin had won the hearts of all Swifties. One of the Swifties even wrote on X/Twitter, “Oh Chris Martin you will always be loved.” Another fan referred back to when Swift sang Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” declaring it a full-circle kind of moment.

A Taylor fan, @breakble_heaven, also wrote on X, “Chris Martin dedicated “Love Story” to all swifties who were supposed to see Taylor in Vienna at the exact same stadium she was supposed to perform at.”

It was also called the “sweetest thing someone could do,” also adding, “I can’t imagine how it felt for the people who were there and they were supposed to go to the eras tour.” This iconic moment has left everyone in awe of the artist’s dedication, showing a strong bond between Swift and Martin.

Many fans even went on to thank himfor his gesture. Addressing Martin, someone wrote, “Thank you so much for doing this. It means the world to all of us! Vienna Swifties!”

Meanwhile, a Redditor with a controversial opinion commented, “Coldplay has been on fire since they decided to come back and tour. With the eco-friendly atmosphere and positive vibes, it puts Taylor to shame.”

Why did Taylor Swift cancel her tour?

Taylor’s Eras Tour was scheduled for August 8 to 10, 2024, at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. However, the artist had to cancel the shows when Austrian authorities informed her of a potential terrorist attack at her concert. It was publicly announced that two men in Ternitz, a town near Vienna had been arrested for planning a terrorist attack on Swift’s Vienna tour.

Subjects included a 19-year-old and two other accomplices. The 19-year-old individual reportedly pledged his life to the terrorist group ISIS. The Austrian Police force raided the young man’s home and found multiple substances and chemicals which were being tested to create a bomb. It was concluded that the group of men involved in the plan were recently radicalized through the internet. The suspects were planning to drive a car filled with bombs into the crowd.

Austrian authorities previously permitted the concerts as scheduled after the arrest. However, Police Chief Gerhard Purstl commented, that even though danger had been successfully “minimised” an “abstract danger” prevailed. At last, Taylor Swift and her crew were forced to make last-minute changes, cancelling the tour in Austria.

Even though Taylor has not addressed Martin’s gesture, she recently broke silence on the terrorist attack planned to take place during her now cancelled tour in Vienna. Her announcement followed shortly after Martin’s “Love Story” performance at the Ernst Hoppel Stadium.

What was Taylor Swift’s reaction to the situation in Austria?

Taylor Swift initially did not give a statement directly addressing the terrorist attack that was planned for her tour in Vienna. However, it seems the artist finally broke her silence on Instagram this Wednesday after wrapping up her European leg at Wembley Stadium in London. Taylor noted that she and her team “worked hand in hand” with British authorities to conclude her tour in Europe safely.

The “Blank Space” artist shared, “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to the shows.” She went on to add, “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts not lives.”