 Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' sparks off viral 'bloody cake' fad! - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 20, 2024 01:13 PM IST

The cake will remind Swifties of the iconic scene in the singer's video where she stabs a cake and blood spills out of it.

The Tortured Poet's Department singer Taylor Swift has sparked off a trend with some ‘blood’, in the culinary way, of course!

The 'bloody' Blank Space-inspired cake by @cakesbymarian_ has gone viral (Instagram)
In the latest fad to hit the baking world, meet the 'Blank Space'-inspired creation that's getting foodies to bake a cake which oozes 'blood' when it is stabbed, a nod to the famous scene from Taylor's 2014 hit music video.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A grab from the video by @cakesbymarian_ (Instagram)
Instagram user and baker @cakesbymarian_ whipped up this creation a few days ago and it's gone viral, grabbing a bunch of likes! In a video that posted, the baker revealed how she prepared the 'Blank Space' cake, starting with stacking the cake layers and covering them in buttercream frosting. She then pokes a hole out in the centre. Following that, she mixes water, corn syrup and red food dye, puts this in a plastic bag and inserts this into the hole.
To finish it, she covers the cake in buttercream, writes 'Black Space' on top and finally stabs the cake with a knife and it spurts out fake blood (which can be made easily with a fruit puree or sauce) all over the white layer.
The cake will remind Swifties of the scene in the video where Taylor stabs a cake a blood spills out of it dramatically.

Is it a bloody-good idea?
The cake is not for the faint-hearted for sure and we don't see too many people want to stab a birthday cake that bleeds. But Taylor Swift fans are sure to want a stab at the culinary creation!

