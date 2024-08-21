Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce bags major film role in action-comedy Loose Cannons for Lionsgate

American footballer Travis Kelce is set to make a big transformation in his career as he has landed his first leading role in the action-comedy film Loose Cannons. The director of the John Wick series, Chad Stahelski, is on board to produce the film through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner, along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young, reported by Variety. (Also read: Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce to make acting debut with Ryan Murphy's horror show Grotesquerie) Travis Kelce has bagged his first project as a leading man with Loose Cannons. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis's Hollywood breakthrough with Loose Cannons

Travis will also be making an appearance in a supporting character in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, slated to release on September 25. The footballer turned actor will be busy with the upcoming NFL season starting in two weeks, so production of Loose Cannons is likely to be delayed.

Travis, who has played in the NFL for 12 seasons, has started to work in Hollywood. He co-hosts a popular podcast called New Heights with his brother Jason, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift has made him much more famous in the past year. This fall, he will be hosting the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? as well.

Loose Cannons similarities with the 1990 crime caper

Loose Cannons is also the title of a 1990 crime caper. It featured Gene Hackman and Dan Aykroyd and was directed by Bob Clark. The story revolves around a cop who forms an unlikely alliance with a detective suffering from multiple personality disorder.

Despite the fascinating premise, the film did not fare well at the box office. It's important to note that Travis’s debut feature, which shares the same title, is not a remake of the original Tristar release. Instead, it revolves around two unpredictable cops who are teamed up with one another in an attempt to help them get their act together.

Joh Wick director gets on board for action-comedy

Tim Dowling is on board to write Loose Cannons. Tim is a comedy genre regular, with credits including Role Models and Office Christmas Party, as well as Adam Sandler vehicles like Just Go With It and Pixels. Chad has partnered with Lionsgate on all four of his John Wick films; he is currently attached to direct a Highlander remake for the studio.

In the last few months, Travis' romance with popstar Taylor Swift has been making headlines. The two first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after she attended a handful of Kelce's games.