Madonna's rare 'magical' photo with all of her 6 children takes netizens by storm: ‘Such a beautiful family’

Madonna has shared a rare photo of herself with all of her six children while giving fans a glimpse into her 66th birthday celebration in Italy. The Material Girl singer shared a series of photos, including one that shows her with her kids Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11. Madonna's rare 'magical' photo with all of her 6 children takes netizens by storm(REUTERS)

“La Dolce Vita……………..,” Madonna captioned the Instagram post.

Madonna looked stunning in a white-laced dress with a black bustier underneath. She teamed the outfit with jewellery and a gold belt around her waist. Her four daughters, too, wore dresses. Leon and the twins donned head scarves. Ritchie wore a partially buttoned-up white shirt with black slacks, and Banda wore a striped polo shirt.

Madonna and her children arrived in Pompei last week, along with 30 other guests, for her birthday bash, People reported. Her birthday celebration took place at an amphitheatre at night. While Madonna’s birthday was on August 16, Ritchie’s was on August 11, which was also celebrated in Italy.

‘Such a beautiful family’

Madonna is rarely seen with all of her children at once, and this image has taken Instagram users by storm. One user commented on the post, “happy new cycle, my queen! thank you for everything you have given us. this year it’s already magical and it was the bliss of my life celebrating with you in rio. i love u and i’ll be here for everything you decide to create. you are our ray of light in this dark world! happy birthday”. “Magical,” one user commented, while another said, “The Real Diva. Lots of Love Madonna”.

“Happiness is family,” one user wrote, while another said, “Madonna is looking absolutely beautiful I love the fact that she embraced and her family in her show! How lovely!” One wrote, “Such a beautiful family”.