Madonna's Heartfelt Note: ‘When chips were down, my children showed up’

After health scare Madonna has come out to show gratitud towards love and support by all her loved ones. On an Instagram she posted a touching tribute to her children one month after hospitalization. Madonna Hospitalized for Severe Infection, Tour Rescheduling Sparks Conflict(madonna Instagram)

American singer-songwriter was rushed to a hospital in the city of New York late in June. She was found unresponsive at home and was hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection.

Love from family and friends is the best medicine.

The 'Hung Up' singer has six children: Estere and Stella, who are the 10-year-old twin children of Madonna; Mercy and David, who are both 17 years of age; Rocco, who is 22 years old; and the eldest of them all, Lourdes, who is 26 years old.

During her time at the hospital, her eldest children, David and Rocco, were both seen and photographed amid her recovery at their mother's Upper East Side apartment.

Lourdes was constantly by her mother's side during the medical emergency. It was also mentioned in reports that the pop star had been vigorously training for weeks prior to her hospitalization for the upcoming celebration tour.

The tour was initially scheduled to kick off on July 15th, but due to the health issues being faced by Madonna, it will now kick off in October.

The singer had apparently been putting in 12 hours of rehearsals a day, which contributed to her health issues as well. The singer is grateful to have her children around during such crucial times.

She wrote:

Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving.......But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me.

She also spoke about the polaroid that was taken by Andy Warhol, in which Keith Haring is seen wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it, in her Instagram post, to which she said:

A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how happy I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.

The queen of pop came out to say she wanted to avoid postponing her tour to North America, which is expected to be rescheduled, but there seems to be conflict arising between the singer's management team and the insurance company.