Barry Keoghan to star with Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson in Peaky Blinders movie

Oscar-nominee and actor of The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn-fame, Barry Keoghan, has joined the cast of Netflix’s much-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie. Deadline reports that the actor will share the screen with series regular Cillian Murphy and new addition Rebecca Ferguson. (Also Read: At Cannes, Barry Keoghan jokes about doing a musical after 'Bird') Barry Keoghan will join Cillian Murphy in the much-awaited Peaky Blinders movie.

Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders

The website reports that, much like Rebecca, Barry’s role in the film has been kept under wraps. Netflix greenlighted a movie for the popular web series this year in June, with Cillian returning in the iconic role of Tommy Shelby, the leader of the eponymous Birmingham gangster family.

The show's creator, Steven Knight, has written the continuation of the series. He will produce the feature along with Caryn Mandabach, Murphy, and Guy Heeley. The executive producers are Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. It will be made in association with BBC Film.

While the film’s team hasn’t revealed much, Steven previously told the publication that it will be set during World War II. Production will begin later this year.

About Barry Koeghan

Barry received the Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination and won a BAFTA in the same category for Martin McDonagh’s 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin. He starred in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn last year, for which he received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. His scenes from the film went viral on social media, with many particularly mentioning a ‘bath water’ scene.

He started this year with the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. His next film, Bring Them Down, will premiere at TIFF on September 9. He also has Trey Edward Shults with Weekend and Jenna Ortega. He will also star in the screen adaptation of Crime 101 with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. Barry is also often in the news for his rumoured relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.