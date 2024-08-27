Ego who? TikToker fails to recognise Sabrina Carpenter; NYC street interview still ‘Short n Sweet’

Sabrina Carpenter sang in “Please Please Please": “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another.” However, when it actually came to testing her ego, she proved she had none. Sabrina Carpenter stopped for an impromptu Q&A on a Soho street in NYC with TikToker Judi Jupiter on August 23, the day of her new album Short n Sweet's release.

The former opening act for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour once again put her acting chops on display for her latest music video, co-starring Jenna Ortega. This week, she appeared on widely popular interview platforms, including Jimmy Fallon's The Late Night Show and Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Soup Date. Similarly, she didn't let the opportunity of stepping up to another Q&A slip by. However, the only difference this time was that her interviewee had no idea who she was.

Nevertheless, the Disney alum was a sport and stopped on Spring Street, saying hi to Jupiter's followers—not once but twice. Despite her likely busy day, she took some time to boost Jupiter while briefly introducing herself and her new album.

Sabrina Carpenter interacts with a content creator who has no idea who she is

The pop star encountered Jupiter while walking down the street, an event that inevitably attracted other fans to step up to her for autographs and selfies. She could've easily gotten lost in the commotion, but Sabrina chose to be there and was curious about the stranger she'd encountered in NYC.

“This is so cool. What's your account?” Sabrina asked, and kept dropping more questions to show she was keenly interested in the other person.

“Judi with an ‘I’ Jupiter,” the TikToker said.

Carpenter asked her again about the kind of content they produced on their page. “I do really cool people in Soho. All the hot girls in Soho, and in Fire Island," Jupiter replied.

“Oh! I feel honoured,” Carpenter said all smiles.

According to Billboard, Judi Jupiter is a significantly famed person in her own right and participated in the late ‘70s nightlife in Manhattan, at go-go bars and Studio 54. Per AMNY.com’s reporting she eventually became an in-house photographer.

Jupiter soon caught on that the stranger she was engaging with was a singer. “You're spectacular. Did you just come out with an album?”

Sabrina confirmed that Short n' Sweet dropped that very day.

“By,” Jupiter asked again to confirm the artist's name.

“Sabrina Carpenter. Me.”

Their exchange eventually ended with Sabrina telling Jupiter, “I'm obsessed with you, honestly.”

The content creator informed her followers that Carpenter even gave her a signed copy of her record. “@sabrinacarpenter album release today @Short N Sweet as she handed me a signed copy she said she's in awe of me She's absolutely adorable and short n sweet Soho NYC,” Jupiter captioned her TikTok video.

Internet users react to Sabrina Carpenter and Judi Jupiter's Soho interaction

Like always, netizens reacted differently to Sabrina and Judi's now-viral exchange. As comments poured in, someone wrote, “She's better than me bc this was awkward.” Meanwhile, another TikTok user commented, “She handled this so well.”

A third user said, “I love how she kept trying to carry on with the conversation even tho so many ppl were coming to her. This is so cute.” A different person agreed, “She's so cute, like a little cupcake.”

Yet another user praised Sabrina's personality, “This video is so funny but she's so cute for being a good sport and asking about you as well.”

The video eventually also reached the X/Twitter audience. Twitterati similarly showered Sabrina with love. Comments like, “She so kind and down to earth omg," “No bc this is a queen right here,” and “Notice how she interacts with fans? very demure, very mindful” took precedence.