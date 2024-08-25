Jenna Ortega reveals she received explicit AI images of herself on Twitter: ‘It’s corrupt'

Jenna Ortega is busy promoting her upcoming release Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. During the promotional rounds, the actor shared that she learnt the tough way about how AI (artificial intelligence) can also be used in a negative way. The actor opened up about her experience on X (previously Twitter), which included receiving edited explicit pictures of herself, on the latest episode of The Interview podcast with The New York Times. (Also read: Jenna Ortega teases Wednesday S2, says it will have more horror and less romance: 'Let her be her own individual') Jenna Ortega at the the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice New York photo call at JW Marriott Essex House on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (AFP)

What Jenna said

During the conversation, the actor shared, “I hate AI... did I like being 14 [years old] and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to, and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt.”

She also went on to add, “One of the first — actually the first D.M. that I ever opened myself when I was 12 was an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come. I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image. I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it… It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, Oh, I don’t need this anymore. So I dropped it.”

More details

Jenna shot to fame for playing the role of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday. The show is already being greenlit for a second season, while Jenna shared that fans will see how the show will up its horror aspect and let the main character be more of an individual going forward.

Jenna stars in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, which is directed by Tim Burton. A sequel to Beetlejuice (1988) and the second film of the Beetlejuice franchise, it also features Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. The fantasy horror film releases in US theatres on September 4.