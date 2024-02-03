All you need to know about Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice sequel

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is making its long-awaited return to the big screen with a sequel—aptly named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Familiar faces like Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are set to reprise their roles, joined by new talents like Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux, stepping into Burton's eerie and fantastical universe. A still from Beetlejuice(IMDb)

Navigating the Bumpy Road to the Beetlejuice Sequel

The announcement of the much-anticipated sequel follows several unsuccessful attempts at a second Beetlejuice film. Back in the 1990s, there was even a script for Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, though it never materialized, as reported by The Week.

In the 2010s, there was a renewed effort to bring the characters back for a sequel, but production faced setbacks. By 2019, Tim Burton expressed skepticism to USA Today, casting doubt on the possibility of a follow-up to Beetlejuice.

But in 2022, there was a surprising resurrection of the project. Deadline reported that Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, had officially joined the venture.

Returning Icons

Key figures from the original film are set to make a comeback, with Keaton reprising his role as Beetlejuice and Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz. Catherine O'Hara is also expected to reprise her role as Delia Deets.

In March 2023, it was confirmed that Jenna Ortega is taking a leading role in the Beetlejuice sequel as the daughter of Winona Ryder's character. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Monica Bellucci would be joining the new cast, portraying Beetlejuice's wife in the highly anticipated sequel.

Adding to the ensemble, Willem Dafoe has joined the cast, with a report on The Hollywood Reporter suggesting he will portray a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Justin Theroux is also slated for a role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, though the specifics of his character are yet to be unveiled.

Behind the Scenes

Although the plot details remain shrouded in mystery, the cast hints at an intriguing storyline featuring an adult Lydia and her daughter encountering challenges with Beetlejuice and the afterlife.

Tim Burton, the director of the 1988 original, is at the helm of the sequel, with Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, handling the production. Variety reports that filming is said to have commenced in London in May 2023.

Get ready for the return of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as it hits theaters on September 6, 2024.