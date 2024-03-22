Beetlejuice Beetlejuice teaser: Michael Keaton looks even scarier 30 years after Tim Burton's first film. Watch

Makers of the upcoming American fantasy horror comedy film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is a sequel to the 1988 picture Beetlejuice, unveiled the trailer of the movie. Warner Bros. has released the first teaser for filmmaker Tim Burton's much-anticipated directorial. (Also Read: All you need to know about Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice sequel) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice teaser: Michael Keaton returns as the green-haired ghost in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

What's in the teaser?

Michael Keaton, who starred in the original movie as the titular green-haired ghost, is back for the sequel more than 30 years later, as well as are original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

The actor looks older yet scarier in the teaser. His face is revealed at the fag end of the 1 minute 16 second clip. A bewildered Winona Ryder can't believe that Beetlejuice has sprung back to life.

About the sequel

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega, who previously collaborated with Tim Burton, 65, on the Netflix series Wednesday. Monica Bellucci, who is dating Burton, will also feature in the film.

According to the official synopsis, “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.”

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem,” it added.

The picture is Tim Burton's first feature since directing Disney's live-action adaptation of Dumbo in 2019.

Catherine O'Hara, 69, recently teased that she filmed one-on-one scenes with Michael Keaton, 72, for the upcoming project. "I'd been in the first movie in group scenes with Michael, but in this, I had an actual moment where the two of us just...," she said. “And it was just so crazy and thrilling, really to just be face-to-face with Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice has aged very well,” she joked.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is slated to be released in theatres on September 6.

