Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello caught in love triangle speculations after ‘Short n Sweet’ release

Sabrina Carpenter has dropped the love bomb! After the release of her new album Short n’ Sweet, the artist has sparked fierce speculation all over the internet. Fans commented that her lyrics might suggest frustration with her suspected years-long love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Fans suspect love triangle after Sabrina Carpenter releases Short n' Sweet album (Instagram )

Sabrina Carpenter's new lyrics explored

Theories suggest that 25-year-old Sabrina Carpenter and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes were dating when his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, allegedly came in between the two singers.

Fans on Reddit and Twitter/ X claimed that her song “Coincidence” is about Shawn and Camilla. She sings in the song: “The second I put my head on your chest.. She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense. Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice. And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life. Now she’s in the same damn city, on the same damn night. And you’ve lost all your common sense. What a Coincidence.”

In her other song, “Dumb & Poetic”, the artist seems to bring the attention once again back to Mendes and his supposed unapologetic behaviour. Sabrina expresses her emotions, saying, “Don’t think you understand. Just ‘cause you act like one doesn’t make you a man. Don’t think you understand. Just ‘cause you leave like one doesn’t make you a man.”

Also Read | Matthew Perry’s suspected ‘ketamine queen’ dealer may have referred to him as ‘Chandler’ in secret texts

What happened between Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes in 2023?

Viewers worldwide are curious to know more about the purported relationship between the three singers, which has been on and off for quite some time. Shawn and Sabrina were speculated to be dating in February 2023, but nothing was confirmed at the time. However, in March 2023, the “Stitches” singer slammed the suggestion and told RTL Boulevard, “We are not dating,” putting an end to the discussion.

Later, in April 2023, Camila and Mendes were seen kissing at Coachella. This sparked much curiosity among fans who wanted to know what went down in the so-called love triangle.

Also Read | BTS' Suga bows in apology to fans during DUI police questioning: Video surfaces

Fan reactions to the supposed Sabrina Carpenter-Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello love triangle?

One Redditor wrote, “For some more context ‘June Gloom’ by Camila is about Sabrina and Shawn and it feels like it confirms what Sabrina is saying.” Another Reddit user claimed, “Shawn and Camila were possibly rebounding like a week ago lol. Anyone who gets in the middle of them needs to realise these two are messy for each other. It ain’t over for them for a while and it ain’t worth thinking they will be.” The user also added, “They’ll probs end up married.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter/X a user commented, “Sabrina writes in ‘Sharpest Tool’ that the man she was with introduced her to his best friends before giving her mixed signals down the line. Shawn’s best friend Prashan followed Sabrina when they started dating and liked her posts.”

Many fans have been posting pictures and interviews of the three artists, trying to find clues and put the puzzle together. Nothing has been confirmed or publicly announced by any artist, but the rumours seem to have attracted a significant audience.