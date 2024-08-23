Matthew Perry’s suspected ‘ketamine queen’ dealer may have referred to him as ‘Chandler’ in secret texts

Matthew Perry's suspected 'ketamine queen', Jasveen Sangha, may have referred to the Friends actor as “Chandler.” Matthew Perry died in October 2023. His death was attributed to “the acute effects of ketamine,” according to a toxicology report dated December 2023.(Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Erik Fleming's plea deal, which Us Weekly was able to access, states that during their conversation on or around October 12, 2023, Sangha mentioned Perry “using the name of a well-known character that [Perry] portrayed in a television series” when they were discussing supplying ketamine to Perry. Fleming, who is Perry's acquaintance, entered a guilty plea to one count each of ketamine sale plot and ketamine distribution leading to the actor's demise.

Sangha entered a not guilty plea in her case, and she remains in custody as the judge denied her bail last week.

The plea agreement did not particularly mention which name Sangha allegedly used for Perry.

54-year-old Perry died in October 2023. His death was attributed to “the acute effects of ketamine,” according to a toxicology report dated December 2023. Other contributing factors included coronary artery disease, the effects of buprenorphine, and drowning.

Matthew Perry's death probe

Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California revealed that five persons had been charged in relation to Perry's death, despite the fact that his death was initially ruled an accident. The five individuals include Fleming, Perry's former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Dr. Mark Chavez.

According to the documents, Fleming allegedly texted Sangha using the Signal app two days after Perry's demise, stating that he was “90 percent sure everyone is protected” and referred to Iwamasa as the “enabler.”

Sangha, Plasencia, and Chavez were accused of conspiring to distribute ketamine. Sangha was additionally charged with one count of keeping a drug-related establishment, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intention to supply, one count of possessing ketamine with the intent to distribute, and five counts of ketamine distribution. While Chavez has consented to enter a guilty plea, Plasencia and Sangha entered not guilty pleas.

Iwamasa confessed to frequently injecting Perry with ketamine without medical expertise, including on the day of his passing. Earlier this month, he entered a guilty plea to one charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.