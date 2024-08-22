Matthew Perry’s master bedroom suite was a ‘disaster’ after his death: ‘Something very bad had happened and someone….'

Matthew Perry's bedroom at Pacific Palisades house was found in a “disaster” condition after police arrived there and discovered the “Friends” actor's body in his hot tub on October 28. Matthew Perry died due to an overdose of ketamine. In his hot tub, he was discovered floating face down.(AFP)

According to a source who has access to the crime scene photos from the police probe, “The master suite looked like someone was in the middle of a long bender. Clothes everywhere, towels on the floor, just dirty.” "it was a disaster," the insider told The Post.

However, the rest of the property was really clean and tidy, the legal source informed, adding, “Like maybe the cleaning lady wasn’t allowed in those bedrooms.”

Perry's death and investigation into it

Perry died due to an overdose of ketamine. In his hot tub, he was discovered floating face down.

Kenneth Iwamasa, his longtime staff member, is one of the five persons who have been detained by the authorities in connection with his death.

Iwamasa is charged with giving Perry at least 27 shots of ketamine in the final five days of his life, three of which are said to have caused Perry's “serious bodily injury” and eventual “death.”

On July 7, he entered a guilty plea to a single charge of conspiring to supply ketamine that causes death.

Court records show that Iwamasa obtained ketamine for Perry from a number of sources, spending over $55,000 on the drug over the course of the roughly month-long period before the actor passed away.

Charges were also filed against drug dealer Erik Fleming, Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “ketamine queen.”

Federal prosecutors claimed in a criminal complaint that Iwamasa disposed off drugs, syringes, and other paraphernalia before dialing 911. Additionally, he phoned Sangha, purportedly to seek her advice before getting rid of the drugs.

The insider claimed, “It looks like the bathroom and bedroom had been ransacked,” stressing that “someone tried to cover it up” as “something very bad had happened”.