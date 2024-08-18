Matthew Perry's stepfather breaks silence after ketamine arrests in actor's death: ‘We were and still are…’

Matthew Perry's stepdad Keith Morrison broke his silence following the announcement of two arrests related to the unfortunate passing of the “Friends” star in October, which was caused by the acute effects of ketamine. Matthew Perry's step dad Keith Morrison thanked numerous agencies, whose agents looked into the actor's death, for their outstanding work, stating that “we look forward to justice”.(Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press; Rich Fury / Invision / Associated Press)

Morrison, who is well-known for his work on “Dateline NBC,” released a family statement to several sources this week, stating: “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously.”

He further thanked numerous agencies, whose agents looked into Perry's death, for their outstanding work, stating that “we look forward to justice”. He added that they are hoping that dishonest distributors of harmful drugs will get the message.

A look into Matthew Perry's death probe

The Justice Department recently named Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a physician, and Jasveen Sangha, a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood due to her alleged drug peddling, as accused in Perry's death.

The three other people charged in the case, Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Dr. Mark Chavez, have either already entered guilty pleas or have agreed to do so, according to the Justice Department.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to distribute ketamine on one count each.

According to the department, Fleming entered a guilty plea to one count each of conspiracy to supply ketamine and the distribution of ketamine leading to death. He purportedly claimed to have obtained the substance from Sangha and given vials containing ketamine to Perry's helper Iwamasa.

On the day of Perry's death, Iwamasa repeatedly gave him ketamine injections, according to the department.

Chavez has consented to enter a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Perry, who rose to fame from his role as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom “Friends,” was discovered dead in his hot tub from what seemed to be a drowning last year. His autopsy report revealed ketamine as the reason for his death, with drowning playing a minor role.

Morrison, who had been acquainted with Perry since he was a young boy, wed his mother In 1981.

In an interview with the podcast “Making Space,” Morrison revealed that Perry and his mother were close at the time of Perry's demise and that his loss is felt “every day.”