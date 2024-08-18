Friends creator wants fans to remember Matthew Perry as man who ‘brought joy’ as new details emerge about actor's death

The untimely death of Friends actor Matthew Perry came as a shock to everyone around the world last year. In the wake of the new investigation surrounding his death of a drug overdose, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has told The Times on how we can make sure that the legacy of the actor is celebrated in the midst of it all. (Also read: Why was Brooke Mueller questioned in Matthew Perry death probe: Her role in recent arrests) Authorities are investigating the death of Matthew Perry; he died in October 2023. (File Photo/AP)

What Marta said about Matthew Perry

As reported by EW, Marta said in the new 30th-anniversary story of the beloved show, “He is the one I had the most contact with. About two weeks before [he died] he and I were FaceTiming and he seemed really good.”

She went on to add, "Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: One of them is to donate to drug treatment centers — let's fight the disease. And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody."

More details about arrests and investigation

The 54-year-old Hollywood star was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. The autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to the "acute effects of ketamine."

In the last few days, multiple arrests, including that of at least one doctor and several drug dealers, were made in Southern California in connection with the actor's death. So far, five individuals have been accused of taking advantage of the actor's addiction, including Jasveen Sangha (41), Dr Salvador Plascencia (42), the late actor's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa (59), Dr Mark Chavex (54), another licensed medical doctor, and Eric Fleming (54).