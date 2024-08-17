Why was Brooke Mueller questioned in Matthew Perry death probe: Her role in recent arrests

Brooke Mueller was questioned about her past with actor Matthew Perry by the police as part of the investigation. She is, however, not one of the five people connected to Perry's death due to an overdose last year. It is reported that she was also familiar with the Ketamine Queen who was one of the five people arrested in connection to Perry's death. Brooke Mueller was questioned during the investigation of Matthew Perry's death.((Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File), Shutterstock)

Police question Brooke Mueller in Perry’s death investigation

According to the sources, Mueller first met Perry 20 years ago before she got married to Charlie Sheen in 2008. They reconnected again a few years ago in rehab. The source said, “Brooke Mueller was questioned in this case because she was friends with Matthew Perry but she never used ketamine,” as reported by People.

Early this week, five people were arrested in the investigation of Perry’s death among which two were doctors, a woman allegedly known as Ketamine Queen and Perry’s live-in assistant who testified that she gave the actor several doses of ketamine on the day of his death. The US attorney Martin Estrada said on August 15, “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

Mueller has been questioned several times by the legal authorities since the Friends actor’s death. Tmz’s sources said that she “Cooperated with authorities” and was a key part in getting Eric Fleming arrested.

Blame is to be shared

The source expressed sadness over Matthew Perry's death and criticized the practice of doctors overprescribing addictive drugs to those struggling with addiction. This comment was aimed at the two doctors arrested in connection with Perry’s death.

The source added that while everyone would like to blame others, the blame had to be shared by the seller and the buyer. The source said, “Everyone wants to put the blame on others, but it’s the addict who bought and took the drug. It’s easy to buy drugs anywhere in Los Angeles if you want or need them badly enough and you can afford it.”