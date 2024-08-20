Matthew Perry found 'unconscious' multiple times before his fatal overdose, here's what happened

Matthew Perry’s death investigation with his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, revealed that he found the actor unconscious several times in the weeks that led up to his death. Iwamasa was the one who provided the actor with the last shot of ketamine which turned out to be fatal and resulted in his death on October 28, 2023. Perry’s former assistant was giving him shots of the deadly drug for a month before the actor’s death. (FILES) Actor Matthew Perry as found unconscious several times in the month leading up to his death. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY ANDREW MARSZAL: "Stars and 'unscrupulous doctors': Perry death highlights toxic history" (BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE) Getty Images provides access to this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner. Additional permissions may be required and are the sole responsibility of the end user.(AFP)

Also Read: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez sail through the Mediterranean with Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Katy Perry and more

Iwamasa found Perry unconscious several times

Iwamasa admitted that he found Perry “unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions” in the month before his death. He confessed that he administered two shots of Ketamine on the day of the actor’s death with one shot given at 8:30 am and the next one at 12:45 pm. However, 40 minutes into his previous shot, Perry asked his assistant to “shoot [him] up with a big one” and prepare his jacuzzi. His assistant then left to run a few errands and returned to the actor lying face down in the jacuzzi, as reported by Page Six.

The investigation of the Friends actor’s death also revealed that he had started abusing the drug which was initially prescribed to treat his depression. The drug was provided to him legally, however, he started using it for the wrong purposes in September 2023. It is claimed that Dr, Salvador Plasencia gave him the liquid ketamine and lozenges and even taught Iwamasa how to inject it into Perry’s body.

The doctor roped in Dr. Mark Chavez as well to gain access to more quantity of the drug and earn profit from the actor’s drug addiction. Palescia allegedly texted Chavez, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” and the actor paid a total sum of $55,000 to them. Erik Fleming also acted as a middleman between Perry and an unnamed drug dealer and the shot that killed the latter was supplied by the former.

Also Read: Matthew Perry's stepfather breaks silence after ketamine arrests in actor's death: ‘We were and still are…’

Suspects pleads guilty

Fleming pled guilty on one count of conspiracy for the distribution of ketamine and on the count of the distribution of the fatal drug. Chavez also pled guilty to one count of distribution of the drug and is looking at 10 years of prison. However, Plasencia pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distributing ketamine, and two counts of altering or falsifying documents related to the investigation. Each charge related to ketamine distribution carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison. Additionally, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge of falsifying records.