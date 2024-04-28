Twitter, X or Twix? Internet hands Elon Musk a branding conundrum; ‘it’s garbage change it back..’

“You can’t X a post but you can tweet it,” point noted. The internet, never one to shy away from a good meme, has thrown Elon Musk a curveball in the ongoing Twitter rebranding saga. It seems the Twiterrati are still not happy with "X." While some hail it as a stroke of genius, others are already calling it "one of the worst decisions ever." FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo(REUTERS)

We dove headfirst into the comment section expecting a sea of support for the X. Instead? Tumbleweeds. The debate has sparked witty and creative responses from netizens, with some humorously questioning whether Musk will favor this unexpected twist.

Twitter or X? Internet is still divided

“Tweet” had become a household verb like xerox or polaroid or to google. What’s the verb now? To “x”. Doesn’t have the same ring to it as to “tweet”. Writes an X user who strongly thinks the name-Twitter should come back. “it’s a fuc*** ridiculous name born out of Elon's bizarre, almost sexual fixation with the letter “X” lol, wrote another.” Others chimed in too. “Twitter is like Kleenex is to tissue," “Its garbage..please change it back.”

The OG Tweeters, those who remember the pre-selfie days, clung to the familiar blue bird like a life raft. "Tweet" they declared, with the fervor of a thousand hashtags. Just when we thought the internet was at its most serious battle, a group of peacemakers handed out a solution. A bizarre but oddly sweet and ‘satisfying’ proposition: “Twix.” Could Twitter, the platform famous for hot takes, really become a chocolate bar? The answer, is blowing in the digital wind.

“Its Twix for me Yall, call whatever you want,” wrote one. Others joined in. “No. I’d rather “TwitteX”, you do you.” “Elon, What’s funny is Twitter is your EX.”

The free speech vs propaganda machine

“I like it better because X represents free speech and twitter to me represented a propaganda machine.” Wrote Island Girl defending the Musk made name change. “X marks the spot. Twitter needs to die because of what it meant to free speech — censorship.” Backed General Mike Flynn.

There’s more to Twitter’s transformation than just technological changes. Musk, a self-proclaimed advocate for “freedom of expression,” was initially seen as a breath of fresh air compared to the platform's previous, more censorious management. . Many hoped for a new “digital town square,” where freedom of expression would reign supreme. However, whether this decision turned out to be reality or disaster, well, netizens are still debating.

The rebranding of X: A saga

Over the past few years, the platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, has emerged as one of the most essential and primary sources of information for many individuals. All major updates originate from this platform, which underwent a significant rebranding at the end of July 2023.

Elon Musk, who completed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in October 2022, not only changed the name to X but also replaced the company's iconic bird symbol, originally named after pro-basketball player Larry Bird, with a new X logo on its website and headquarters following the rebranding. The debate has never stopped since.