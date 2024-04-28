Oklahoma tornado outbreak triggers emergency shelter calls as severe weather threatens central US

A dangerous weather system unleashed its fury upon Oklahoma today, triggering a devastating tornado outbreak. Local authorities have issued urgent warnings, urging residents to seek immediate shelter. Residents in Oklahoma and neighbouring regions are warned to remain vigilant amid the ongoing severe weather conditions. The impact extends far beyond the borders of the region, with the threat of powerful storms looming large across the Central United States, from Missouri to Texas. Devastating storms in central US prompt warnings of flash flooding and tornadoes. Nebraska and Iowa hit hard, while Oklahoma faces a dangerous tornado outbreak

Tornadoes pummel Oklahoma

According to officials, major damage was reported in Sulphur, Ardmore, and near Holdenville, with minor damage reported in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management has received multiple reports of minor to severe injuries, property damage, flooding, power outages, and fallen trees among other loss of communication issues.

“A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located south of Sulphur, moving north at 35 mph. First responders need to prepare for additional tornado impacts immediately!!!” The weather service in Norman released a warning, CNN reports.

47 million people at risk as Tornado his Central US

Across the central United States, nearly 47 million people are at risk for severe weather today, as storms continue to batter the area from East Texas north to the upper Mississippi River valley. This comes on top of the devastating storms that ripped through Nebraska and Iowa on Friday.

Horrifying images and videos on social media captured the immense power of the tornadoes, leaving a path of destruction in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa, confirmed at least nine tornadoes touched down in the state, with surveys ongoing about the total amount of destruction caused.

As per the National Weather Service, “In addition to the severe weather, intense rainfall rates are expected to accompany these thunderstorms at times, leading to a moderate to locally high potential of flash flooding,”

According to NWS, the storm will continue to wreak havoc across parts of the central plains through Monday, raising the specter of death and destruction. In total, more than 70 tornadoes were expected to rip through the United States, with most of the damage expected to be concentrated in and around Omaha, Nebraska, a major transportation hub.