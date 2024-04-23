NYPD in riot gear clear pro-Palestinian encampment at NYU, arrests made

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) pulled on riot gear to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment set up at the New York University (NYU) campus, resulting in several arrests on April 22. This action follows closely on the heels of a massive walkout by numerous faculty members from Columbia University on Monday to show support for students who were detained during a pro-Palestinian demonstration last week. The protesters are calling for NYU to pull out of investments connected to Israel because of the continuous violence in Gaza. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: New York University students set up a "Liberated Zone" tent encampment in Gould Plaza at NYU Stern School of Business on April 22, 2024 in New York City. NYU students joined the growing number of students in colleges throughout the country to set up tent encampments on school grounds calling on their schools to divest from Israel and a ceasefire in Gaza. Nearly 50 people were arrested at Yale on Monday morning after the arrest last week of more than 100 protesters at Columbia University. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Police arrest dozens during NYU anti-Israel protest

From big IT giants like Google to top universities such as Columbia, Yale, and NYU the encampment organized by pro-Palestinian activists has become the foremost concern of the government, especially with elections approaching. NYU faculty members also showed their solidarity by linking arms and standing shoulder-to-shoulder to create a human shield between a crowd of police and student protestors.

Witnesses said that police had to physically restrain protesters after they refused to disperse. They were seen tying up protesters with zip ties and putting them into police vans.

“All visible protesters have either dispersed or been arrested and New York City Police Department buses have left the scene.”-WSJ reports.

NYU protesters arrested over ‘disorderly conduct’

NYCPD says all protesters are under arrest for ‘disorderly conduct.’ Earlier in the day, NYU's Campus Safety director warned protesters that they would "face consequences" if they did not vacate the encampment, however, the protests went on with both faculties and students adamant to not back off. The tents were set up by students Monday morning in front of NYU’s Gould Plaza, on the city’s west 4th Street, and were dismantled by police officers later.

Campus Safety Director Fountain Walker issued a statement after the metal barriers that had been set up in front of Gould Plaza were reported to have been destroyed. “With the breach of the barricades early this afternoon, that requirement was violated, and we witnessed disorderly, disruptive and antagonizing behaviour that has interfered with the safety and security of our community,” he said. “If you leave now, no one will face any consequences for today’s actions — no discipline, no police.” He added giving a stern warning to the protestors.

President Biden condemned "the anti-Semitic protests on college campuses" and people who are unaware of what is happening to the Palestinian people in a statement he released on Monday. After Yale and Columbia, NYU is the third-leading campus of the USA to witness student protests amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict